UP principal writes 'criminal' on student's transfer certificate

Allegedly enraged over being answered back by one of his students, the principal of a school in Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh district wrote 'criminal' on the former's transfer certificate (TC).

According to the reports, Nandan Singh Yadav, who was the principal of Jageshwar Inter College in the district, was angry with the student, identified as Shivshant Singh, who had recently passed the High School exam from the college, allegedly as the latter had spoken to him rudely after the latter rebuked him for quarrelling with his classmates.

The mother of the student Jantira Devi, who met the principal to seek clarification on the matter, said that Yadav told her that her son had 'abused' him and that he deserved to be labelled as a criminal.

''It is my right.....I had punished two other students but they did not say anything but your son abused me when I punished him.....I have written the word criminal on his (student) TC.....now he will not get admission in any college,'' Jantira Devi quoted the principal as having told her.

She said that she had written letters to the UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath and the state education minister seeking action against the principal and correcting the TC. ''My son's career will be ruined if the TC is not corrected,'' she added.

A video containing the heated exchanges between the principal and the mother of the student also went viral on social media platforms.

A district education official said in Pratapgarh that the department had taken note of the matter and was contemplating action against the principal. ''The matter has come to our notice...we are looking into it....necessary corrections will be made in the TC,'' the official said.

