UP: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to address Cong's 'Pratigya Sammelan-Lakshya 2022' on Nov 14, 15

PTI
PTI,
  • Nov 14 2021, 03:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2021, 03:58 ist
Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Credit: PTI Photo

Congress General Secretary and Uttar Pradesh in-charge Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will address the party's 'Pratigya Sammelan-Lakshya 2022' in Bulandshahr and Moradabad on November 14 and 15, respectively, state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu said on Saturday.

She will hold talks with party office-bearers on various issues during the 'Pratigya Sammelan-Lakshya 2022' which are being organised across the state to take the resolutions adopted by the party ahead of the assembly polls among the people, Lallu said in a statement.

The first such programme is being organised in Bulandshahr on November 14. Party office-bearers from 14 districts in Agra, Aligarh and Meerut divisions will attend the event.

The next day, Priyanka Gandhi will interact with office-bearers from 12 districts in Saharanpur, Moradabad and Bareilly, the Uttar Pradesh Congress chief said.

He said that during the last three years, the Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit, under the leadership of Priyanka Gandhi, has not only vigorously raised issues concerning the public and fixed the responsibility of the government but also worked on strengthening the organisation. 

