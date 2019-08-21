UP ragging video: 150 students walk with shaved heads

Over 150 students of first-year MBBS course were allegedly forced to shave their heads by their seniors at the Uttar Pradesh University of Medical Sciences at Saifai in the state's Etawah district, about 300 kilometers from here.

According to the varsity officials, the new students were also asked to bow their heads while passing by the hostels in which their seniors lived inside the campus.

The freshers were also asked to salute, whenever they came across their seniors, sources said.

The matter came to light when almost all the male students of the first years batch reached their classes with shaved heads on Tuesday reflecting that they were ragged by their seniors.

Etawah: Junior students of UP University of Medical Sciences,Saifai seen with shaved heads on campus, allegedly as part of ragging. Vice Chancellor says "If there has been any indiscipline,strict action will be taken. Students can approach at least their warden. I'll keep an eye" pic.twitter.com/DpKrCfRARe — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) August 20, 2019

The vice-chancellor of the varsity Dr. Raj Kumar has formed a committee to probe the matter. ''The committee has been asked to submit its report within two days...we will take stern action if the ragging allegations are found to be correct,'' he said on Wednesday.

''So far no student has come forward to complain,'' he added.

A police team also reached the campus and launched an investigation into the allegations. ''No complaint has so far been lodged in this connection...we spoke to several new students but none of them mentioned about ragging though it was quite apparent...the victims may not be willing to come forward out of fear,'' said a police official in Saifai.

Taking a serious view of the matter, the state government has also sought a report from the varsity administration and directed the authorities to take stern action against the culprits, sources said.