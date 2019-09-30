UP rains: 100 dead, several prisoners evacuated

Heavy rains in Uttar Pradesh have claimed at least 100 lives in the past five days besides leaving hundreds others injured and destroying thousands of houses and standing crops.

About 900 prisoners were evacuated from the district jail in Ballia, about 400 kilometres from here, after rain waters flooded the jail premises and shifted to the prisons in the neighbouring districts of Azamgarh and Ambedkar Nagar on Monday.

Train services on the Ballia-Chapra section of the North-Eastern Railway were adversely affected after several metres of tracks caved in near Bansdih railway station in Ballia following incessant rains, sources said.

Movement of trains was also hit on the Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Nagar-Patna section of the Eastern Railway after tracks were submerged under water, sources said.

Reports of roads caving in at several places in the state were also received, the officials said. In Jaunpur district a woman was killed after falling in a huge hole created after the soil in front of her house at Jaganpur village suddenly caved in on Monday morning.

In Ayodhya a 16-ft high statue of Lord Hanumana also caved in following heavy rains, sources said.

The state government has cancelled the leave of the employees in the rain affected districts and launched relief and rescue operations on a war footing.

The Met office has predicted some respite from the rains in the next few days though they have warned of showers at some places in the eastern region.