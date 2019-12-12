UP rape survivor threatened with 'Unnao-like fate'

Within days of burning and subsequent death of a rape survivor her assailants in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao district, another rape survivor was threatened with a consequence "worse than Unnao" by the accused in the state's Baghpat district.

According to the police sources here on Thursday, the accused pasted a typed pamphlet on the main door of the victim's house in the district, containing the threat.

In the pamphlet, the accused warned the victim against deposing in the court, when the matter came up for hearing on Friday.

"Agar court mein gawahi dene gayi to anjam Unnao se bhi bhayankar ho sakta hai," (the consequences can be more serious than Unnao if you go to the court to depose), said the pamphlet, written in Hindi.

Police said that the survivor had been repeatedly raped in Delhi by a youth, hailing from the same village as her. A case was registered in this regard at Mukerjee Nagar police station in the national capital.

The accused was arrested but was enlarged on bail by the court on Wednesday. The court was scheduled to hear the matter on Friday.

Police said that a complaint was lodged in this connection and the accused was arrested. "The victim and her family have been given security," said a police official in Baghpat.

Barely a few days back, a rape survivor was burned to death in Unnao, while she was on way to meet her lawyer to discuss the progress of the case registered against the accused.