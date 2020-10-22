UP: 19-year-old woman gang-raped

UP: Returning from Navratri event, 19-year-old woman gang-raped

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 22 2020, 22:13 ist
  • updated: Oct 22 2020, 22:13 ist

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men after attending a Navratri event in the Panwadi area of Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday night when the teenager was returning home after attending an aarti of Goddess Durga for the nine-day festival and was abducted and raped by the three accused, police said.

Superintendent of Police Arun Kumar Shrivastava said, "The case of rape has come to the fore in the Panwadi area. Police has acted promptly and all the three accused have been arrested."

The accused took her to a secluded place behind her house and raped her, the SP said.

The accused men were arrested on Wednesday night itself and the girl has been sent for a medical examination. Police is probing the matter.

