UP: Samajwadi Party bags Malhani assembly seat by 4,632 votes

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday retained the Malhani assembly seat with its nominee Lucky Yadav defeating Independent candidate Dhananjaya Singh by a margin of 4,632 votes.
The bypolls to the seat were necessitated due to the death of sitting party MLA Parasnath Yadav.
The bypolls to seven assembly seats in the state were held on November 3.
