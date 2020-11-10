UP: SP bags Malhani assembly seat by 4,632 votes

UP: Samajwadi Party bags Malhani assembly seat by 4,632 votes

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Nov 10 2020, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 19:53 ist
Samajwadi Party president and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI

The Samajwadi Party on Tuesday retained the Malhani assembly seat with its nominee Lucky Yadav defeating Independent candidate Dhananjaya Singh by a margin of 4,632 votes.

The bypolls to the seat were necessitated due to the death of sitting party MLA Parasnath Yadav. 

Follow all the results of the bypolls here

The bypolls to seven assembly seats in the state were held on November 3.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Samajwadi Party
Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh
Bypolls

What's Brewing

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

How a human cousin adapted to a changing climate

 