UP school principal turns barber to discipline students

The students of Marwar Inter College in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district, about 400 kilometres from here, had no inkling what was in store for them when they were asked to stay back on the ground after the morning prayers.

A little later the principal of the school Rajesh Kumar Yadav arrived there with scissors, separated as many as 84 of them, who had long hairs, and chopped their hair one by one much to their dismay on Monday.

''I had warned the students against keeping long hair. It is indiscipline. I had asked them to get their hair cut but they did not heed the directives and so I had no other option,'' Yadav said.

''It was necessary to send a message that indiscipline would not be tolerated,'' he added.

According to the reports, the parents of the students registered their protest over the incident and demanded an explanation from the principal. ''He (principal) should have informed us. We would have told our children to get the haircut. He should not have humiliated them before the other students,'' said one of the parents.

The district education officials said that they came to know about the incident from the local media. ''We have taken note of the matter. It is being looked into,'' said a district education department official in Hapur.

An unperturbed Yadav, however, said that he was not bothered about the consequences of his action.

