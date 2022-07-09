UP: Student locked in class, govt suspends head teacher

UP school's head teacher suspended, salary hike of 5 faculty stayed after student locked in

Authorities ordered a probe into the incident on Friday after a video of the incident went viral on social media

PTI
PTI, Ballia,
  • Jul 09 2022, 16:46 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2022, 17:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Days after a five-year-old student of a government school here got locked in a classroom, the head teacher of the school was suspended and action initiated against five other faculty members, officials said on Saturday.

The student, Aditya, was locked in the classroom on Thursday. He was later rescued by his family members, who had to break down the classroom door.

Authorities ordered a probe into the incident on Friday after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

"Head teacher of Primary School, Sukhpura, Urmila Devi has been suspended for negligence in performing her duty," Basic Education Officer, Ballia, Maniram Singh said.

"A stay on salary hike has been recommended as punishment for five other teachers -- Afroz Ara, Priyanka Yadav, Shanti Gond, Mira Devi, and Surendra Nath -- of the school," he said.

According to education department sources, Aditya had fallen asleep inside the classroom. The school staff did not notice him and locked the classroom.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Schools
India News

What's Brewing

Eid: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Delhi's Meena Bazar

Eid: 'Rare' goats take high spot in Delhi's Meena Bazar

R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser

R Balki pays tribute to Guru Dutt with 'Chup' teaser

Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics

Abe impersonated 'Super Mario' to aid Tokyo Olympics

North Korea's Kim holds mass photo session amid Covid

North Korea's Kim holds mass photo session amid Covid

Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide

Heritage Varanasi hotel gets featured in Michelin Guide

Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius

Raaj Kumar was a versatile genius

Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood

Bengaluru girl designs sets for Hollywood

 