'UP seeing heavy rains due to decline in cow slaughter'

Meteorologists and also the residents of Patna, the capital of Bihar, who were yet to recover from the trauma caused by the torrential downpour may find this amusing: An Uttar Pradesh minister attributed the heavy rains, that lashed the state last week causing huge hardships to the people, to the decline in the incidents of cow slaughter in the state.

''Since the BJP government has taken charge of the state, illegal slaughterhouses have been closed as a result of which the incidents of cow slaughter have declined sharply....this is the reason why the state received heavy rains this monsoon,'' minister of state for animal husbandry Jai Prakash Nishad said in the state assembly.

More than 100 people, including women and children, were killed and thousands of houses collapsed in the rains in the state.

Nishad's remarks, that evoked laughter from the members, came during his speech on the floor of the house during its special 36-hour session on Wednesday.

Another minister's remarks drew laughter in the house when he said that the state government was working on a project to increase the fertility of goats.

The special session, which would continue till late evening, had been convened to highlight the developmental projects and schemes of the government.

A majority of the ministers and legislators, however, confined their speeches to heaping praise on prime minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath.

The opposition parties, Congress, BSP and Samajwadi Party (SP) have boycotted the session stating that it was a waste of time and public money.