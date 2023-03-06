Vendor gives free beer on purchase of smartphones, held

UP shopkeeper offers free beer on purchase of smartphones, arrested for disturbing public peace

The shop of the accused has been sealed

PTI
PTI, Bhadohi (UP),
  • Mar 06 2023, 21:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 21:57 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A shopkeeper was arrested on Monday for disturbing public peace when a large crowd started gathering at his shop after he announced a scheme offering two beer cans free on the purchase of a smartphone, police said.

The shop of the accused has been sealed, they said.

Station House Officer, Kotwali police station, Ajay Kumar Seth said Rajesh Maurya, who runs a mobile phone shop at Chauri Road, publicised through posters, pamphlets and announcements that he will give two cans of beer free to anyone who buys an Android smartphone from his shop between March 3 and 7.

As word about the scheme spread, customers started pouring into his shop. Taking serious cognisance of the matter, Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar directed that strict action be initiated against him, he said.

In the evening, police dispersed the crowd which had gathered at the shop and arrested Maurya under Section 151 (disturbing public peace) of the Indian Penal Code. His shop has also been sealed, the police said.

Uttar Pradesh
India News

