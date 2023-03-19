SP leader booked for trying to kill man, molesting wife

UP: SP leader, brother booked for attempting to kill man, molesting his wife

Yadav, a former MLA, and his younger brother Judgendra are in jail in connection with various criminal cases and have several cases registered against them

PTI
PTI, Etah (UP),
  • Mar 19 2023, 18:41 ist
  • updated: Mar 19 2023, 18:41 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police here on Sunday said they have lodged an FIR against Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Rameshwar Singh Yadav, his brother and four others for allegedly attempting to kill a man and molesting his wife over a year ago.

Yadav, a former MLA, and his younger brother Judgendra are in jail in connection with various criminal cases and have several cases registered against them.

Read | Illegal arms factory busted in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura, 3 arrested

On Saturday evening, a case was registered against Rameshwar Yadav and other accused on a complaint registered by Sanju, a resident of Lal Dundwara village, said Station House Officer, Malavan, Devendra Nath Mishra.

The complainant alleged that on February 11, 2022, Rameshwar Yadav, his younger brother and former district panchayat president Jugendra, and nephews Pramod Yadav and Subodh Yadav along with two others attacked him and his wife.

The accused also molested the complainant's wife, he claimed.

Sanju claimed he barely managed to escape. The accused would have killed him otherwise, according to the complaint.

The complainant said he mustered the courage to lodge a police complaint as Yadav and his brother are currently in jail.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Samajwadi Party
Uttar Pradesh

Related videos

What's Brewing

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

UP to get 3rd international cricket stadium in Varanasi

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Special tourism train to explore beauty of Northeast 

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

Conservation efforts hope for sparrows' return to Delhi

Kapil Sharma showered with love at 'Zwigato' screening

Kapil Sharma showered with love at 'Zwigato' screening

How AI 'revolution' is shaking up journalism

How AI 'revolution' is shaking up journalism

Google Doodle celebrates Mario Molina's 80th birthday

Google Doodle celebrates Mario Molina's 80th birthday

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

Savouring the six tastes of Ugadi

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

New varieties bring 'berry' good news to grape farmers

 