UP: Speeding truck hits Gandhi statue, damages structure

PTI
PTI, Banda ,
  • Oct 23 2021, 14:47 ist
  • updated: Oct 23 2021, 14:47 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A statue of Mahatma Gandhi in Attara township here was damaged when a speeding truck rammed into it in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

The police have taken the truck driver into custody in this connection and seized the vehicle.

The statue, located at Gandhi Chowk in the township, got damaged when the truck driver lost control of the vehicle and hit it around 3 am on Saturday, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Laxmi Niwas Mishra said.

Atarra police station SHO Veer Pratap Singh Chauhan said further action is being taken after apprehending the driver.

Uttar Pradesh
Mahatma Gandhi
Road accident

