UP STF detain Vikas Dubey's brother-in-law, nephew

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) on Wednesday detained gangster Vikas Dubey's brother-in-law from Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district, a local police officer said.

Earlier, the Uttar Pradesh STF also took the son of Dubeys brother-in-law into their custody on Monday, Shahdols Additional Superintendent of Police Pratima Mathew told PTI.

"Raju Nigam, who is Vikas Dubey's brother-in-law (brother of Dubey's wife), and his son Adarsh have been taken into custody by the UP STF," she said.

Nigam was living in Shahdol district's Budhar town since the past 12 years, she said, adding that the UP STF took the action after informing the local police.

After his son was nabbed, Nigam told reporters on Tuesday that he was not in touch with Dubey for the past 15 years, and feared he and his son could be booked in a fake case and killed in an encounter.

Eight policemen were ambushed at Bikru village in Chaubeypur area of Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district when they were going to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops shortly after Friday midnight.

Dubey, who carries a reward of Rs 2.5 lakh, is still absconding.