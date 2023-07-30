UP STF nabs trio for duping people of Rs 9 crore

UP STF nabs trio for duping people of Rs 9 crore by selling charity show tickets

Case of fraud was registered against them at Gomtinagar Vistar police station.

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 30 2023, 22:30 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2023, 22:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force has arrested three persons for duping people of around Rs 9 crore on the pretext of holding a charity event here, officials said on Sunday.

The accused, who were on the run for months, were nabbed from Pune and Ahmedabad on July 27, they added.

Also Read | UP, Bihar, Andhra among top states in child trafficking; Delhi records alarming rise: NGO study

In November last year, under the banner of the Suvidha Foundation Trust, the trio had collected nearly Rs 9 crore by selling tickets for the charity show that was likely to be held at the Ekana stadium here, the special task force (STF) said in a statement issued here.

"They had even claimed that film stars such as Tiger Shroff, Sunny Leone, and Nora Fatehi, and singers Guru Randhawa, Sachet and Parampara would participate in the show," the task force said.

The accused went absconding after the event was cancelled. A case of fraud was registered against them at Gomtinagar Vistar police station here, the statement said.

After the trio could not be traced for months, the Lucknow Police sought help from the state STF to arrest them, it added.

Viraj Trivedi, the prime accused, and Jayantibhai Derawalia were nabbed from Pune, while the third accused Sameer Kumar Jitendrabhai Sharma was arrested from Ahmedabad, the STF said.

Two cases were already registered against the trio under various sections of the Indian Penal Code at the Sushant Golf City police station here, it added.

