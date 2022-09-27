UP teacher beats Dalit boy to death for spelling error

UP teacher kills Dalit student over spelling mistake

Hundreds of people took to the streets on Monday after news of Dohre's death spread in Auraiya district

AFP
AFP, Lucknow,
  • Sep 27 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Sep 27 2022, 16:11 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Uttar Pradesh police are searching for a teacher accused of beating a Dalit student to death over a spelling mistake, officers said Tuesday, after suppressing violent protests triggered by the incident.

Nikhil Dohre was struck with a rod and kicked until he fell unconscious by his high school teacher earlier this month after misspelling the word "social" in an exam, according to a police complaint by his father.

The 15-year-old died from his injuries on Monday at a hospital in northern Uttar Pradesh, and the accused has fled the area.

Also Read | Jharkhand: Pregnant woman 'gang-raped' in front of husband, six arrested

"He is on the run, but we will arrest him soon," police officer Mahendra Pratap Singh told AFP.

Dohre was a member of the Dalit community, which has been subject to prejudice and discrimination for centuries.

Hundreds of people took to the streets on Monday after news of Dohre's death spread in Auraiya district, the location of the attack.

The crowd demanded the teacher's arrest before the cremation of the boy's body and torched a police vehicle.

Around a dozen protesters had been arrested, Singh said.

"We used force to quell the mob and the situation soon came under control," Superintendent of Police Charu Nigam told reporters.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
Dalits
Crime
India News

What's Brewing

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Main actors in Rajasthan's political theatre

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

Hurricane Ian lashes Cuba with heavy winds, rain

No time to be making enemies

No time to be making enemies

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Japan honours assassinated Abe at controversial funeral

Tread with caution on telecom law

Tread with caution on telecom law

 