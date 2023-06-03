UP: Tigress found dead in Dudhwa buffer zone

UP: Tigress found dead in Dudhwa buffer zone

The tigress, around two years old, had barged into a hutment in Rampur Dhakeriya village in Mailani range

PTI
PTI, Lakhimpur Kheri,
  • Jun 03 2023, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2023, 21:21 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP Photo

The carcass of a two-year-old tigress was recovered from the buffer zone of the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve here on Saturday, officials said.

Field director of Dudhwa Tiger Reserve B Prabhakar and deputy director of Dudhwa buffer zone Sundaresh along with veterinary doctors visited the spot where the tigress was found dead.

Prabhakar told PTI that after the physical examination of the carcass, apprehensions of poisoning or poaching have been ruled out.

Also Read: Full-term pregnant tigress dies in Rajasthan's Mukundra Hills Tiger Reserve

He said the big cat's canines and claws were damaged and it also had some puncture wounds on the body and near a paw. The tigress was unable to hunt or move properly which subsequently led to its death, the officer said.

Prabhakar said the tigress, around two years old, had barged into a hutment in Rampur Dhakeriya village in Mailani range in a very weak condition.

When the rescue teams of the forest department, in the presence of the villagers, attempted to drive it back into the forests, the big cat attacked their vehicle and took shelter in nearby bushes, where it was later found dead, he added.

The carcass is being sent to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Bareilly for a postmortem examination to ascertain the exact cause of its death, the official said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

India News
Uttar Pradesh
carcass

Related videos

What's Brewing

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

3.2 mn euros worth of cocaine seized in Greece

India's Oval-sized hurdle

India's Oval-sized hurdle

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Watch: Ukrainian soldiers dance on 'Naatu Naatu'

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Coldplay's gigs the greenest due to renewable energy

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Musk 'loves' his AI-generated avatar in sherwani

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Odisha accident one of deadliest in Railways' history

Autos are a window to urban disorder

Autos are a window to urban disorder

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

‘Mongolian Rhapsody’ surfaces a good 48 years on

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

NCERT textbook revisions and controversies under BJP

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

Navalny taunts Russian prison with bizarre requests

 