UP to bring in interactive tech to manage temples: Report

The state government plans to make its temple management system a one-stop solution for any person seeking information about the history of its major temples

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 15 2022, 13:58 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2022, 22:26 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

The Uttar Pradesh government is studying the temple management tools used by states like Andhra Pradesh to develop its own integrated temple management system (ITMS), with a report on the matter tabled before CM Yogi Adityanath last week.

"Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has envisioned an integrated temple management application and website. We will complete everything within the coming six months," Awanish Awasthi, additional chief secretary, religious affairs department, told The Economic Times.

During the review of the Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry ITMS, the UP government officials pointed out the limited functionality of the websites as being "not very attractive" and the websites' services "not interactive enough for ease of pilgrims", the report said. The state government plans to change that and make its ITMS a one-stop solution for anyone seeking information about the history of the state's major temples, along with information such as darshan and facilities offered there.

The government had planned a welfare board for aged priests and saints, but it has decided that the board will also include maulvis and fakirs following instructions from Adityanath. "First, we will build the ITMS. The welfare board will come next," Awasthi told the publication.

Adityanath, who inaugurated the Mansarovar Shiv Temple in Gorakphur on Thursday, has also asked officials to not hesitate in taking legal action against those who damage heritage sites in the state.

Adityanath said the responsibility of preserving heritage sites should be borne by the common people.

Uttar Pradesh
Temples
India News

