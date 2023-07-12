UP to organise mega e-auction to allot industrial plots

A total of 154 industrial plots, 3 group housing, one nursing home, 8 plots for warehouse and others will be put up for auction.

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Jul 12 2023, 13:08 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2023, 13:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

With a view to allotting plots for industrial projects on a large scale, the Uttar Pradesh government will organise a mega e-auction on Thursday, officials said.

The online auction would be held from 10 am for industrial plots in Lucknow, Kanpur, Trans Delhi Signature City, Ayodhya, Agra, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bareilly, Gorakhpur and Aligarh, they said.

The e-auction is being organised by Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Department (UPSIDA), they said.

For participation in this mega bidding process, depositing fees including application, catalogue downloading, document filing and downloading has already been completed through online medium.

Not only this, the base pricing of all these proposed plots and rented halls has also been fixed to facilitate bidding process.

The highest base prices have been kept for the industrial plots in Trans Delhi Signature City, Ayodhya, Lucknow, Kanpur, Jhansi and Agra, many of which are worth crores of rupees.

