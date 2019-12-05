UP top cop reveals identity of rape survivor

In an act of insensitivity, a senior UP police official on Thursday revealed the identity of a rape survivor and her family.

Inspector General (IG) of police S.K.Bhagat, who visited the Civil Hospital here, where the survivor was admitted with third-degree burn injuries, revealed the names and address of the victim and her family while speaking to the reporters.

According to the sources, the state police chief O.P.Singh has sought an explanation from Bhagat in the matter.

As per the supreme court guidelines, the identity of the rape victims can not be revealed.