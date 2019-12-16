UP town clashes over CAA; Shoot at sight orders issued

Shoot at sight orders were issued in Uttar Pradesh's Mau town, about 350 kilometres from Lucknow, after mobs, protesting Citizenship (Amendment) Act, clashed with cops and torched several vehicles on Monday.

According to the police sources here indefinite curfew was imposed in two police station areas in the communally sensitive town.

Sources said that the protesters went on the rampage torching cars, motorbikes and buses near Mirza Hadipura and Sadar areas in the town.

The protesters indulged in heavy stone-pelting while the police used tear gas shells and fired rubber bullets to disperse the mobs, according to sources.

Police said that shoot at sight orders had been issued to control the situation which was stated to be tense but under control.