UP transfers lump sum pension to 86 lakh beneficiaries

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 03 2020, 21:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 03 2020, 21:31 ist
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. Credit: PTI Photo

The Uttar Pradesh government on Friday transferred two months’ lump sum pension into the accounts of over 86 lakh beneficiaries.

According to an official release, over Rs 871 crore was transferred online into the accounts of 86,71,781 beneficiaries in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath transferred the amount during a programme at his residence here.

The chief minister also interacted with the beneficiaries from Varanasi, Allahabad, Gorakhpur, Moradabad and other districts through videoconferencing.

Follow live updates of coronavirus cases in India here

Adityanath said his government has transferred Rs 1,000 to the account of each of the 27.15 lakh construction workers.

The process of providing free ration to MGNREGA workers, Antyodaya card holders and other people affected by joblessness due to the lockdown is in operation from April 1, he said.

Apart from this, Rs 611 crore has been successfully transferred to the accounts of 88 lakh MGNREGA workers, he said.

After the programme, Basic Education Minister Satish Chandra Dwivedi presented a cheque for Rs 76,14,55,537 to the COVID Care Fund on behalf of teachers and education officers of basic schools across the state.

Uttar Pradesh
Yogi Adityanath
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
