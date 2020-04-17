UP: Two COVID-19 patients break open bathroom lock to escape from quarantine centre

Two people linked to the Tablighi Jamaat allegedly tried to escape from a quarantine centre by breaking open the lock of the bathroom, officials said on Friday.

Twelve people from the Tajwapur locality here who had returned from Delhi were kept in a women's hospital of the district hospital which was converted into a quarantine centre. Two among them tried to escape by breaking open the lock of the bathroom on Thursday, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr DK Singh said.

However, the alert hospital staff caught hold of them and brought them back, Singh said, adding they have been put in quarantine after a warning.