COVID-19: 2 try to escape from quarantine centre in UP

UP: Two COVID-19 patients break open bathroom lock to escape from quarantine centre

PTI
PTI, Bahraich (UP),
  • Apr 17 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 15:57 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

Two people linked to the Tablighi Jamaat allegedly tried to escape from a quarantine centre by breaking open the lock of the bathroom, officials said on Friday.

Follow live updates on coronavirus

Twelve people from the Tajwapur locality here who had returned from Delhi were kept in a women's hospital of the district hospital which was converted into a quarantine centre. Two among them tried to escape by breaking open the lock of the bathroom on Thursday, Chief Medical Superintendent Dr DK Singh said.

However, the alert hospital staff caught hold of them and brought them back, Singh said, adding they have been put in quarantine after a warning.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
quarantine
Tablighi Jamaat
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Virtual immortality exposes holes in privacy laws

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

Hold funds until WHO chief quits: Republicans to Trump

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

2 militants killed encounter with Army in J&K's Shopian

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

Sugar mills face bitter blow due to COVID-19 lockdown

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

USTDA gives grant to accelerate India's natural gas use

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

Boeing to restart commercial airplane prod next week

 