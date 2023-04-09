UP: Urban local body polls to be held on May 4, 11

UP: Urban local body polls to be held on May 4, 11

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar issued the notification for the elections

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 09 2023, 21:05 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 21:05 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

The Uttar Pradesh State Election Commission on Sunday announced to hold urban local body polls in the state in two phases, on May 4 and 11.

State Election Commissioner Manoj Kumar issued the notification for the elections. "The voting for the urban local body polls will be held on May 4 and 11," he told reporters here.

Model code of conduct across the state has come into force after the issuance of the election notification. 

The Supreme Court on March 27 had paved the way for holding the urban local body polls in Uttar Pradesh as it allowed the State Election Commission to issue a notification in this regard in two days with an OBC quota in terms of a report of the Uttar Pradesh Backward Classes Commission.

The elections will witness the political parties, including the ruling BJP and principal opposition Samajwadi Party, trying to strengthen themselves ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The politically crucial state sends 80 MPs to the Lok Sabha.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
Elections

Related videos

What's Brewing

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Facing fitness issues, Woods withdraws from Masters

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Ajinkya Rahane expresses desire to play Tests again

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Preity Zinta claims she was harassed in Mumbai

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Bengaluru faces mosquito menace due to climate change

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

Taiwan: Chinese fishing crews navigate troubled waters

 