UP village 'pradhan' hangs suspected thief from tree, lights fire below as punishment

In a shocking incident, a village 'pradhan' allegedly hanged a youth, whom he suspected of theft, from a tree and then lit a fire on the ground below to force him to confess to the 'crime' in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district, about 325 kilometers from here.

Though the incident happened a few days back, it came to light after a video purportedly showing a youth tied with a rope with the branches of a tree and a burning fire below him went viral on social media platforms on Wednesday.

Sources said that the pradhan of Dibaich village, identified as Vishnu Dayal, alleged that the youth, who was also a resident of the same village, had stolen some valuables from the former's house.

On Wednesday, Dayal and some others barged into the house of the youth, assaulted him brutally, and later tied him with ropes and hanged him from a tree. They later lit a fire on the ground below the youth as punishment for the alleged offense, police said in Firozabad.

The youth, who sustained serious injuries, was rescued by his family members a few hours later. A case was registered against the pradhan and eight others in this connection after the video went viral, police said.

The pradhan was later arrested and sent to jail, the police said. ''We are investigating the matter,'' a senior police official said.

