UP village residents chase away Covid-19 testing team

A team of health workers, which had reached a village in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki district, about 50 kilometres from here, to conduct Covid-19 tests, was allegedly attacked and chased away by residents.

According to the sources, the team from the Community Health Centre (CHC) had arrived in Reotipur village in the district on Friday to conduct the tests.

It set up its camp near a fair price shop in the village and urged the people, who came there to buy rations, to come forward for testing, sources said.

When none came forward, the health team asked the fair price shop licensee not to give ration to them until they got themselves tested for Covid-19.

Enraged over being forced for the tests, the residents attacked the health workers and chased them away from the village, sources said.

A complaint was later lodged with the police in this connection, sources said.

Barely a few days back people at Sisauda village in the same district, jumped into a river, when a team of health officials reached the village to vaccinate the residents against Covid-19.

Around 200 people, who did not want to get vaccinated, fled their homes. As the health officials and the vaccination team were on the road, they ran towards the river bank. They jumped into the river, when the officials, in their bid to persuade them to get the shots, reached the river bank.

Health workers have previously faced problems in testing and vaccinating people against Covid-19 in some districts in UP.