UP Violence Highlights: Protesters to observe 'Shaheed Kisan Divas' to pay tribute to 4 farmers who lost their lives

Congress has knocked on the doors of President Ram Nath Kovind to seek justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims, as it is set to intensify the campaign against the Modi government on farmers’ issues. Meanwhile, the three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support Monday's state-wide bandh called by them to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.
Politicians barred from entering stage during final prayer for farmers killed in Lakhimpur violence
No politician will be allowed to share the stage with farmer leaders at the Tuesday 'antim ardas' prayers for the four farmers who were killed in the violence here on October 3, a BKU-Tikait office-bearer said.
Farmers to observe 'Shaheed Kisan Diwas' on Tuesday
BJP obstructing justice by not removing Ajay Mishra from his post: Rahul Gandhi
16:34
MoS Ajay Mishra Teni's son Ashish Mishra has been sent to three-day police remand with conditions: SP Yadav, Prosecution Advocate
Fadnavis demands HC to take cognizance of Maharashtra bandh
First time in the history of independent India, those who have the responsibility of running law & order decide in the cabinet meeting for a bandh. Earlier SC & Bombay HC had banned such bandhs & fined Shiv Sena. We demand that HC takes cognizance of it: Maharashtra LoP Devendra Fadnavis
Lakhimpur violence: Cong leaders observe 'maun vrat' demanding removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra
Uttar Pradesh Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, along with party leaders and workers, sat on a 'maun vrat' on Monday demanding the dismissal of Union minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Ajay Mishra's son Ashish was arrested on Saturday by the UP Police in connection with the October 3 violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed. He was produced before a court late on Saturday night, which sent him to 14-day judicial custody. (PTI)
Shiv Sena backs Varun Gandhi over his stand on Lakhimpur Kheri violence
Backing BJP MP Varun Gandhi for his support to the farmers' movement, especially after the Lakhmipur Kheri incident, the Shiv Sena on Monday said all farmer organisations should pass a resolution applauding him for his stand on the issue. An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' also asked whether the blood of other MPs had “turned cold” even after seeing the “horrific” incident at Lakhmipur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh where eight people, including four farmers, were killed earlier this month. (PTI)
Maharashtra Bandh: Here are key things to know
Amid a bandh call across Maharashtra by three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, eight BEST buses were vandalised in different areas of Mumbai.
Maharashtra bandh: BEST bus services shut in Mumbai after stone pelting
Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) were closed in Mumbai on Monday after incidents of stone pelting at some places here in the wake of the Maharashtra bandh called by three ruling parties in the state to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri district, officials said. Nine buses, including one hired on lease, were damaged in areas like Dharavi, Mankhurd, Shivaji Nagar, Charkop, Oshiwara, Deonar and near Inorbit Mall here early morning, said a statement issued by BEST, which is the transport undertaking of the city civic body. (PTI)
"MVA's call for bandh today against killings in Lakhimpur Kheri has received support from Left andsome other parties and trade unions. The bandh is being observed peacefully across Maharashtra with widespread public support,"state Minister andNCP leader Nawab Malik in Mumbai
MVA appealed to people to support the bandh
The three ruling allies - Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress, have appealed to people to wholeheartedly support the bandh, which began at midnight, to express their solidarity with farmers. In the morning, shops and other commercial establishments, barring those engaged in selling essential items, remained closed in Mumbai.
Maharashtra bandh: Bus services affected, shops closed in Mumbai and neighbouring areas
Bus services were affected in Mumbai and neighbouring areas on Monday and most of the shops and commercial establishments remained closed in the wake of the bandh called across Maharashtra. As buses of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST- the transport undertaking of the city civic body) and many of the traditional 'black-yellow cabs' remained off roads, there were huge crowds on suburban railway stations to commute by local trains, which were running as per schedule.
APMC market remained closed in Pune in support of bandh call given by Maha Vikas Aghadi over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. "The traders of the market had decided to observe the bandh and informed the farmers in advance," market administrator Madhukant Garad told ANI.
Can't mow down anyone by a fortuner car: BJP leader
Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday said that being a political leader doesn't mean that one "mow down anyone by a Fortuner car".
The UP BJP chief was addressing the party workers at the inaugural session of the state executive of the party's minority front in Lucknow. "Elections should be won on basis of one's conduct. Politics is about serving your society, your nation. There is no caste and religion involved. Being a political leader doesn't mean that you loot, it doesn't mean that you mow down anyone by Fortuner. We are in this party to serve the poor. Politics is not a part-time job," Mr Singh said.
BEST has said that eight of its buses were vandalised in different areas of Mumbai between midnight and 8 am today
A Maharashtra bandh has been called by the ruling MVA constituents and other outfits to protest against the October 3 killing of farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh.Several trade organisations in Pune have expressed support.
Over 60% believe Ajay Mishra's statement responsible for Lakhimpur incident: Survey
Over 60 per cent people believe that the 'statement' of Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra became the reason for the Lakhimpur Kheri incident, according to the ABP-CVOTER-IANS State of States 2021 tracker.
The tracker found that about 60.6 per cent of participants think Mishra's statement is the reason behind the incident. About 39.4 per cent think that the minister's statement is not the reason behind the incidents.
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra during her Nyay rally in PM Modi's constituency, Varanasi.
Lakhimpur violence: Will start protests if Union Minister is not sacked by Oct 11, warns SKM
The Samyukt Kisan Morcha on Sunday "warned" the Centre and the Uttar Pradesh government that its deadline to sack and arrest Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra ends on October 11 failing which it will start phase-wise protests against the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
Earlier this week, the SKM had issued an ultimatum, asking the government to act against MoS Home Ajay Mishra by October 11 failing which they would start a phase-wise programme to protest the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.
"Justice clearly getting compromised because Ajay Mishra is in a minister's post in the Union government," said SKM, an umbrella body of 40 farmer unions spearheading the anti-farm laws agitation.
Adityanath a coward, scared of Priyanka: Baghel
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is a "coward" and was so "scared" of Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that he kept her in custody and did not let her visit Lakhimpur Kheri after violence there, said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday.
Baghel said this referring to the detention of Priyanka in Sitapur following the violence, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed last Sunday.
Addressing the party’s "Kisan Nyay Rally" in Varanasi, he also slammed the BJP, saying it divides people in the name of religion, which they "learnt from the British". (PTI)
A day may come when govt will be sold to a company and run through outsourcing: Akhilesh Yadav
Referring to the COVID-19 pandemic, Yadav said, "When the public needed the government the most, it left them orphan. In Lakhimpur Kheri, the farmers were run over by a vehicle. When the SP protested, a case was registered. The people in government could do anything, so we need to be alert."
Attacking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, he said, "Those who change names will be changed by the public in the election."
(PTI)
We are not in politics to loot or crush someone under a Fortuner: UP BJP chief to party workers
With the BJP facing flak over Lakhimpur Kheri violence, its UP chief Swatantra Dev Singh on Sunday urged party workers to win people’s confidence with their conduct, saying “we are not in politics to loot” or “crush someone under a Fortuner”.
Lakhimpur Kheri: MVA allies urge people to support Maharashtra bandh on Oct 11
The three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support Monday's state-wide bandh called by them to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.
Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Congress knocks on President Kovind's doors, seeks justice for victims
