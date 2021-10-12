UP Violence Highlights: RLD chief stopped at Bareilly airport, allowed to visit Lakhimpur only with his security men

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states on Tuesday offered “antim ardas” – the final prayers in the Sikh tradition – for the protesters killed in the recent violence, with their leaders vowing to intensify the agitation against the Centre’s new agri laws. Priyanka Gandhi and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary were part of the large gathering near Tikonia village, close to the spot where eight people were killed on October 3.