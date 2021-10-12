UP Violence Highlights: RLD chief stopped at Bareilly airport, allowed to visit Lakhimpur only with his security men

Farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states on Tuesday offered “antim ardas” – the final prayers in the Sikh tradition – for the protesters killed in the recent violence, with their leaders vowing to intensify the agitation against the Centre’s new agri laws. Priyanka Gandhi and Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary were part of the large gathering near Tikonia village, close to the spot where eight people were killed on October 3.
'Political ardas' by oppn parties in Lakhimpur a 'flop show': UP govt spokesperson
The "political ardas" organised by the opposition parties inLakhimpurKheri in the name of paying tributes to the farmers who died in violence there was a "flop show", a UP government spokesperson said on Tuesday.
The state government spokesperson further said people ofLakhimpurhave "shown the mirror" to the opposition, which was out on a campaign to "divide society for vote bank".
Jayant stopped at Bareilly airport, allowed to visit Lakhimpur only with his security men
RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary was on Tuesday stopped briefly at the airport here and allowed to go toLakhimpurKheri for the “antim ardas” of the farmers killed in violence there only will his security personnel.
Lakhimpur Violence: Ashish Mishra's friend Ankit Das files surrender application in court
Three days after the arrest of union minister AjayMishra's son Ashish —who was accused of running over four farmers —his friend Ankit Das, who was also allegedly present in the vehicle that sped through a crowd of protesting farmers at Tikonia in Lakhimpur Kheri district —and had been absconding —filed a surrender application in a district court on Tuesday.
Read More
Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra taken to Crime Branch office for interrogation
The Uttar Pradesh Police took MoS Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish to the Crime Branch office here on Tuesday for interrogation in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, a day after a court sent him to three-day police custody, an official said.
Chief Judicial Magistrate Chintaram on Monday had granted three-day police remand, with the condition that Ashish Mishra would not be harassed and his lawyer would remain present during interrogation.
He was arrested on Saturday night in connection with the October 3 Lakhimpur Kheri violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.
The police had demanded a 14-day remand of Ashish, but got a three-day remand beginning October 12 and it will end on October 15, senior prosecution officer (SPO) SP Yadav had told reporters. (PTI)
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has reachedUP's Lakhimpur to pay last respects to farmers killed on October 3.
Seven-member Congress delegation to meet Prez Kovind
The seven-member delegation will comprise Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, senior party leaders AK Antony and Ghulam Nabi Azad, Congress leader in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and KC Venugopal.
Sources said the delegation will meet the President on Wednesday at 11.30 AM. The party had written to him seeking time in this regard.
The Congress has been demanding the immediate dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra whose son Ashish has been named in the FIR and is accused of mowing down farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3, and strict action against the accused in the killing of farmers. (PTI)
Rahul Gandhi-led Congress delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind tomorrow over Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Congress had sought an appointment from the President's office which has been granted.
Farmers from Punjab, Haryana and UP to attend 'antim ardas'
The collective "antim ardas" is expected to be attended by farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand and farmer leaders, including Rakesh Tikait, are expected.
BKU-Tikait's district president Amandeep Singh Sandhu said, "Preparations are underway for the 'antim ardas' (final prayers) at a field, away from the spot where the violence took place in Tikonia village."
National secretary of the RLD, Anil Dubey, said his party leader Jayant Chaudhary is scheduled to go to Lakhimpur Kheri.
Uttar Pradesh Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh told PTI, "Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will go to Lakhimpur Kheri to attend the 'antim ardaas'. She will be accompanied by UP Congress chief Ajay Kumar Lallu. Other senior party leaders who are likely to go along with Priyanka ji are Dheeraj Gurjar, Rohit Chaudhary, Pramod Tiwari, Aradhna Misra and Deepak Singh."
Shiv Sena backs Varun Gandhi over his stand on Lakhimpur Kheri violence
An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' also asked whether the blood of other MPs had “turned cold” even after seeing the “horrific” incident at Lakhmipur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh where eight people, including four farmers, were killed earlier this month.
Read more
Ashish Mishra brought to Reserve Police Lines
Rename Bahraich village after Lakhimpur violence victim: Kin, Sikh community
The Sikh community of Bahraich and relatives of a farmer killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence have demanded that the victim’s village be named after him.
Bahraich’s Gurdwara Guru Singh Sabha president Mandeep Singh Walia said the demand to rename Moharnia village as "Gurvinder Nagar" has been made to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath through the state minorities commission.
An 11-member delegation, led by commission member Parvinder Singh, had met families of the violence victims last week. (PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri protest: Congress party workers hold placards during a silent sit-in protest at the Amritsar Railway station complex in Amritsar
Sena claims '100% success' in Maharashtra bandh, BJP slams MVA govt
The 'Maharashtra bandh' called by the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi partners to protest the death of farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri received a mixed response on Monday with the shutdown getting traction in major cities like Pune and Mumbai, but life remained largely unaffected in rural and semi-urban areas. Barring stray incidents of violence like stone pelting, the shutdown called by the MVA allies Shiv Sena, the Congress and the NCP was largely peaceful. (PTI)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will visit Lakhimpur Kheri today where she will take part in the 'antim ardaas' of farmers who died in the violence there on October 3.
People from outside Uttar Pradesh start arriving at Lakhimpur for 'antim ardas' of farmers
People from other states have started arriving at Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri for the "antim ardas (the last prayers)" of the farmers killed in violence there on October 3.
While the Congress said its leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also attend the event, a Bharatiya Kisan Union member asserted no politician will be allowed to share the dais with farmer leaders during the last prayers for the four farmers killed in the incident. (PTI)
Mamata silent on Aryan Khan arrest to please BJP: Adhir
West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday questioned the silence of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in connection with alleged seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship, and wondered whether the Trinamool Congress supremo is keeping mum on the issue to please her "friends in the BJP".
Chowdhury alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to "defame" Shah Rukh Khan and his family as he did not bow before the BJP.
"Our Chief Minister speaks on every topic, but she has maintained a stoic silence on the issue of the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. (PTI)
Politicians barred from entering stage during final prayer for farmers killed in Lakhimpur violence
No politician will be allowed to share the stage with farmer leaders at the Tuesday 'antim ardas' prayers for the four farmers who were killed in the violence here on October 3, a BKU-Tikait office bearer said.
Read more
Congress won't rest until Ajay Mishra is sacked: Priyanka
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday observed 'maun vrat' along with scores of party leaders before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the GPO Park here demanding dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the union cabinet.
Priyanka had said while addressing a public meeting at Varanasi on Sunday that her party would not rest till Ajay Mishra was sacked.