UP Violence Live: Accused being shielded by government, accuses Harsimrat Kaur Badal

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra on Saturday appeared before the special investigation team (SIT) formed in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case. However, Police officials at the spot refused to comment on the ongoing interrogation. A nine-member team headed by DIG Upendra Agarwal has been formed to investigate the FIR lodged against the minister's son and others. Stay tuned to DH for more updates...
Lakhimpur violence: MoS Ajay Mishra's son questioned by SIT; farmer leaders demand arrest of both
Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra was quizzed here on Saturday by an SIT of Uttar Pradesh police in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in October 3, a day after the Supreme Court expressed dissatisfaction over the state government's action in the case.
Read More
Former SCBA president Dushyant Dave praises Chief Justice of India N V Ramana for "leading" Supreme Court "from the front" and for his "remarkable intervention" on Oct 3 Lakhimpur Kheri incident in which 8 people were killed as violence erupted during farmers' protest.
Cong urges chiefs of its states/UTs to observe 'maun vrat' on Monday
Congress asks chiefs of its state/UT units to observe maun vrat (vow of silence) between 10 am & 1 pm on Monday outside Raj Bhavans or Central Govt offices, demanding the immediate sacking of Mos Home Ajay Mishra & arrest of all culprits including his son
Accused is being shielded by government: Harsimrat Kaur Badal
We demand the dismissal of MoS Ajay Mishra, immediate arrest of his son & a Supreme Court-monitored probe by a sitting SC judge. Since the accused is powerful, he is being shielded by the Govt: Former Union Minister and SAD leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar today met Union Home Minister Amit Shah for reopening of national highways blocked by agitating farmers: State Govt
'Congress is dying': Navjot Singh Sidhu's remark sparks fresh row
Navjot SinghSidhu, whowas instrumental in the ouster of former PunjabChief Minister Amarinder Singh, has once again become a reason of embarrassment for Congress as a purported video of himcriticising the party has gone viral on social media.
Read More
Lakhimpur violence a pre-planned conspiracy, allege farmers
Farmer leaders on Saturday demanded that Union Minister Ajay Mishra and his son be arrested in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case, and said the incident was a “pre-planned conspiracy”.
Read More
Don't consider those who killed BJP workers in Lakhimpur as culprits, they only reacted to SUV running over protesters: BKU's Rakesh Tikait
SKM calls 'rail roko' on Oct 18 to protest Lakhimpur Kheri violence: Yogendra Yadav
(PTI)
Ashish Mishra being interrogated by SIT
Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra appeared for questioning before the SIT on Saturday in the crime branch of the Police Lines here in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence on October 3.
Read more
SKM to burn effigies of PM Modi, Amit Shah on Dussehra, says Yogendra Yadav
(PTI)
Lakhimpur Kheri incident part of a pre-planned conspiracy. They (attackers) tried to terrorise farmers: Farmer leader Darshan Pal
(PTI)
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wields a broom in a Dalit locality in Lucknow, Friday.
Credit: PTI Photo
After Yogi's broom barb, Congress wants to 'sweep' UP polls
Brooms are usually used for sweeping the floors but in Uttar Pradesh, Congress feels they can be used to 'sweep the polls'.
Read more
Congress workers to sweep floors at Valmiki temples in Uttar Pradesh to protest Lakhimpur violence
(PTI)
Navjot Singh Sidhu ends hunger protest after Ashish Mishra appears before UP cops
(ANI)
Son of MoS Home Ajay Mishra, Ashish Mishra arrives at UP Crime Branch office
Read more
A policeman pastes a notice outside the residence of Union MoS for Home Affairs Ajay Kumar Mishra, summoning the main accused of Tikonia violence Ashish Mishra, for his personal appearance at crime branch office on Friday at 10 am, in Lakhimpur Kheri, Thursday, October7, 2021.
(PTI Photo)
Security tightened in Lakhimpur Kheri as Ashish Mishra summoned by UP Police today
Congress to hold 'Kisan Nyay' rally in Varanasi tomorrow
With the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that left eight people including four farmers dead becoming the focal point in the politics of poll-bound Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Friday said it will take out a "Kisan Nyay" rally in Varanasi on Sunday.
According to the poster of the rally to be addressed by Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party has given the slogan of "chalo Banaras".
The poster also mentions the demands of the party, including the dismissal of Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra, the arrest of the perpetrators behind the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that erupted during a farmers' protest and also a repeal of three contentious agriculture laws of the Centre.
(PTI)
DH Toon | Distract people with new bad news everyday – that's our policy!
Read More
Rahul Gandhi demands justice for Lakhimpur violence victims, shares video of UP visit on Twitter
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday demanded justice for the Lakhimpur Kheri violence victims as he shared on Twitter a YouTube video showing his and other party leaders' visit to Uttar Pradesh to meet the families of the farmers killed in the incident.
Read More
Nobody above law: Nadda on Lakhimpur Kheri violence case
BJP president J P Nadda on Friday asserted that a "professional and scientific" investigation will be conducted into the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh and those involved in the incident will be brought to book as "nobody is above law".
Read More