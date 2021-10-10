UP Violence Live: Ashish Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

Six days after eight people were killed in violence during a protest by the farmers in Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh, Union Minister Ajai Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who was accused of running over four farmers, was arrested by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the incident after a marathon grilling lasting for over eleven hours.
An attempt to turn Lakhimpur Kheri into a Hindu vs Sikh battle is being made: Varun Gandhi
Lakhimpur violence: A Congress delegation headed by Rahul Gandhi seeks appointment with President Kovind
Ashish Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody
Priyanka Gandhi in Varanasi
Uttar Pradesh Police to file an application before a court in Lakhimpur Kheri on Monday, seeking custody of accused Ashish Mishra
Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi for being silent on Lakhimpur violence
Minister's son Ashish Mishra 'evaded' crucial questions, cops say
His inability to respond to pointed questions about the sequence of events on October 3, when a group of farmers were trampled over by an SUV belonging to him, finally led Ashish Mishra, son of Union Minister Ajay Mishra Teni, to jail.
Protests by the public and Congress lead to arrest of BJP leader's son Ashish Mishra, says the party
Lakhimpur Kheri: When political impotence breeds violenc
Does the wanton violence at Lakhimpur Kheri make nonviolence look fragile and insignificant? Or does it instead expose the futility of violence?
Follow 'raj dharma' and sack Ajay Mishra: Congress to PM Modi
The Congress on Saturday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to follow 'raj dharma' and sack Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra immediately to "help restore the glory of India and its democracy".
Lakhimpur Kheri: When political impotence breeds violence
Does the wanton violence at Lakhimpur Kheri make nonviolence look fragile and insignificant? Or does it instead expose the futility of violence?
Lakhimpur Kheri case: Union Minister Ajay Mishra's son arrested after 11 hours of questioning
