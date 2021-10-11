UP Violence Live: Cong leaders observe 'maun vrat' demanding removal of Union minister Ajay Mishra

Congress has knocked on the doors of President Ram Nath Kovind to seek justice for Lakhimpur Kheri victims, as it is set to intensify the campaign against the Modi government on farmers’ issues. Meanwhile, the three partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra have appealed to the people to wholeheartedly support Monday's state-wide bandh called by them to protest the killing of four farmers in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri.