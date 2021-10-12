UP Violence Live: Final prayers for farmers killed in Lakhimpur Kheri to be held today

Final prayers, 'antim ardas', will be held today for the four farmers who were killed in the violence on October 3. Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who was accused of running over four farmers, was remanded to three-day police custody by a district court in Lakhimpur Kheri. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday observed 'maun vrat' along with scores of party leaders before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the GPO Park here demanding dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the union cabinet.
Mamata silent on Aryan Khan arrest to please BJP: Adhir
West Bengal Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Monday questioned the silence of state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in connection with alleged seizure of banned drugs onboard a cruise ship, and wondered whether the Trinamool Congress supremo is keeping mum on the issue to please her "friends in the BJP".
Chowdhury alleged that a conspiracy had been hatched to "defame" Shah Rukh Khan and his family as he did not bow before the BJP.
"Our Chief Minister speaks on every topic, but she has maintained a stoic silence on the issue of the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. (PTI)
Politicians barred from entering stage during final prayer for farmers killed in Lakhimpur violence
No politician will be allowed to share the stage with farmer leaders at the Tuesday 'antim ardas' prayers for the four farmers who were killed in the violence here on October 3, a BKU-Tikait office bearer said.
Read more
Congress won't rest until Ajay Mishra is sacked: Priyanka
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday observed 'maun vrat' along with scores of party leaders before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the GPO Park here demanding dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the union cabinet.
Priyanka had said while addressing a public meeting at Varanasi on Sunday that her party would not rest till Ajay Mishra was sacked.
Lakhimpur violence: Ashish Mishra remanded to police custody, Priyanka observes 'maun vrat'
Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who was accused of running over four farmers, was on Monday remanded to three-day police custody by a district court in Lakhimpur Kheri.
Read more