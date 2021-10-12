UP Violence Live: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attends 'Antim Ardas' of farmers killed in Lakhimpur incident

Final prayers, 'antim ardas', will be held today for the four farmers who were killed in the violence on October 3. Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra's son Ashish Mishra, who was accused of running over four farmers, was remanded to three-day police custody by a district court in Lakhimpur Kheri. Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday observed 'maun vrat' along with scores of party leaders before the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at the GPO Park here demanding dismissal of Ajay Mishra from the union cabinet.