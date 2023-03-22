UP: Woman bitten by mosquitoes after giving birth, cops bring repellant

The Sambhal police has set a new example when they responded to a call by a man whose wife had delivered a baby and was being bitten by mosquitoes.

The man, Asad Khan, sought help from UP police after his wife, who was admitted in Hari Prakash Nursing Home in Chandausi after delivering a baby girl, complained about mosquito menace in the hospital.

My wife gave birth to a nanny Pari today at Hari Prakash Nursing Home Chandausi But my wife is in a lot of trouble here because she is having pain and along with it mosquitoes are also biting a lot. Please provide me mortein coil urgently! @112UttarPradesh @sambhalpolice pic.twitter.com/XtWPkNR9vm — Asad Khan /اسد خان🇮🇳 (@imasad_khan) March 18, 2023

He tweeted, "My wife has given birth to a little angel at Hari Prakash Nursing Home in Chandausi. My wife is suffering from pain and, along with it too many mosquitoes are biting. Please provide me with Mortein coil immediately," and tagged the UP police.

The police responded promptly and reached the hospital within minutes with a mosquito-repellent coil.

Asad thanked the cops and said, "I heartily thank the UP Police, Sambhal Police and 112 Police for their help. It was 2.45 am and I could not think of anyone else to seek help from other than UP Police."