UP: Mother bitten by mosquitoes, cops bring repellant

UP: Woman bitten by mosquitoes after giving birth, cops bring repellant

The man, Asad Khan, sought help from UP police after his wife delivered a baby girl

IANS
IANS, Sambhal (UP),
  • Mar 22 2023, 17:01 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2023, 17:18 ist
The police responded promptly and reached the hospital within minutes with a mosquito repellent coil. Credit: iStock Photo

The Sambhal police has set a new example when they responded to a call by a man whose wife had delivered a baby and was being bitten by mosquitoes.

The man, Asad Khan, sought help from UP police after his wife, who was admitted in Hari Prakash Nursing Home in Chandausi after delivering a baby girl, complained about mosquito menace in the hospital.

He tweeted, "My wife has given birth to a little angel at Hari Prakash Nursing Home in Chandausi. My wife is suffering from pain and, along with it too many mosquitoes are biting. Please provide me with Mortein coil immediately," and tagged the UP police.

The police responded promptly and reached the hospital within minutes with a mosquito-repellent coil.

Asad thanked the cops and said, "I heartily thank the UP Police, Sambhal Police and 112 Police for their help. It was 2.45 am and I could not think of anyone else to seek help from other than UP Police."

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
UP Police

Related videos

What's Brewing

March 21 rains break 17-year-old record in Mumbai

March 21 rains break 17-year-old record in Mumbai

Animals living with humans evolve similar features

Animals living with humans evolve similar features

Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn

Man catwalks in skirt in Mumbai local, makes heads turn

1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million

1,100-year-old Bible could fetch up to $50 million

26% of world lacks clean drinking water: UN report

26% of world lacks clean drinking water: UN report

Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity

Ranveer Singh is India's most valuable celebrity

Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word

Ode to Sparrows: One for the bird, one for the word

6 cities that are reimagining urban life

6 cities that are reimagining urban life

Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru

Man comes from Kolkata to kill estranged wife in B'luru

10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease

10% Indians affected by chronic kidney disease

 