UP woman cop puts out video alleging harassment by seniors

IANS
IANS, Lucknow,
  • Jul 14 2023, 11:01 ist
  • updated: Jul 14 2023, 11:01 ist
Representational image. Credit: iStock Photo

The video of a woman constable of Local Intelligence Unit (LIU) of Lucknow Commissionerate, accusing senior officials of mental and physical harassment has gone viral on social media.

Aparna Rajat Kaushik, DCP Central, said: “Taking cognizance of the video and seriousness of the matter, the investigation is being done by ADCP (centre) Manisha Singh.”

In the video, the woman made allegations related to her posting, work and leave.

Addressing the video to Commissioner of Police (CP), the constable in her 2.30-minute video took names of several officers and alleged that she had been mentally and physically harassed by the officials, including an ACP and an inspector.

“I am being disturbed mentally and physically here. When I went to report to the circle officer sir, he sent me away. There are many officials who are after me, including Javed Akhtar who talks dirty. I am sending this byte after being extremely frustrated,” she is heard saying in the video.

“We are constables and hardly anyone pays attention to us. I attempted to meet you several times but was turned away. I am working here, but I am not getting enough work. As a punishment, I am compelled to stay here till late at night.

“When I complained to CO sir, he, too did not listen. When my child was recently bitten by a dog, I requested him for leave, but he tossed the paper and said no leave would be allowed. This behaviour is goading me to consider suicide," she added.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Lucknow

