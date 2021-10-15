UP woman delivers in a toilet, newborn dies after being stuck in toilet seat

Newborn dies after woman gives birth in hospital toilet

The hospital has said it will probe the matter

Sanjay Pandey
Sanjay Pandey, DHNS,
  • Oct 15 2021, 16:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 15 2021, 16:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Images

In an incident reflecting gross negligence on part of the doctors, a newborn died allegedly when his head got stuck in the toilet seat after the mother was refused help by the doctors and had to deliver in the toilet of a hospital in Kanpur.

Reports suggest that 30-year-old Haseen Bano, a resident of Kanthipur in Kanpur district, was admitted to the government hospital with symptoms of dengue on Thursday. Bano, nine months pregnant, experienced acute labour pain around midnight and her husband, Mobeen, sought help from the nursing staff in her delivery.

''They (staff) told me that it was not their job,'' Mobeen said.

As the pain became unbearable, the woman somehow managed to go to the toilet with the help of her husband. She delivered the baby almost immediately, reports said.

Unfortunately, the head of the newborn got stuck in the toilet seat and the nursing staff tried to pull the newborn out of the seat but he had already died when he was taken out.

A senior official of the hospital said that the woman had been admitted to the maternity ward initially but was shifted to the medicine ward after she developed symptoms of dengue.

''It is a very serious issue. A committee of doctors has been formed to probe the matter. We will take action in case it is found that there was laxity,'' said the official.

Hospital
Kanpur
Uttar Pradesh
India News

