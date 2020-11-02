UP: Woman dies of burns after being set ablaze by son, his wife & in-laws

UP: Woman dies of burns after being set ablaze by kin

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem

PTI
PTI, Shahjahanpur,
  • Nov 02 2020, 15:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 02 2020, 15:29 ist
Three people have been taken into custody for questioning. Credit: iStock.

A 58-year-old woman succumbed to burn injuries after being set on fire by her son, daughter-in-law and relatives of her daughter-in-law over a family dispute, police said on Monday.

Superintendent of Police Aparna Gautam said that the relatives had settled a truce on Sunday between Ratna Devi (58) and her son Akash Gupta over a family dispute.

Citing the complaint lodged by Kishan Gupta (another son of the deceased), the SP said Akash, his wife Deepshikha, his father-in-law Achhelal and a relative, Vinod, poured kerosene on Ratna Devi in the early hours of Monday while she was sleeping and then set her on fire.

Hearing her cries, neighbours rushed in to douse the flame and informed the police. She was admitted with critical burn injuries to the district medical college here, where she died during treatment.

Police have sent the body for a post-mortem, Gautam said, adding that Akash Gupta, Achhelal and Vinod have been taken into custody for questioning.

Uttar Pradesh
murder
Fire

