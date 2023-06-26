UP woman found living with dead grandson's body for 10 days

Woman found living with dead grandson's body for days

PTI
PTI, Barabanki (UP),
  Jun 26 2023, 22:21 ist
  updated: Jun 26 2023, 22:21 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 65-year-old woman in the Mohripurva area here has been found living with the body of her 17-year-old grandson for the past 10 days in her house, police said on Monday.

According to police, the matter came to light on Sunday evening when her neighbours complained about getting a stench from the woman's house, Circle officer Binu Singh said.

On reaching her house on Sunday night, Mithilesh was seen sitting beside the body of her grandson Priyanshu, which was found partially decomposed, Singh said.

The body has been sent for post-mortem, while Mithilesh has been sent for a mental health evaluation, the CO said.

The cause of Priyanshu's death will be clear only after the post-mortem, she added.

The woman's neighbours said they had been getting the foul smell from Mithilesh's house for the past 3-4 days and complained to the police on Sunday after finding it unbearable, the police said.

According to locals of the Mohripurva locality, Priyanshu was living with his grandmother for the last few years.

Mithilesh's late husband was a government servant. His pension helped meet her basic expenses.

Mithilesh had two daughters. The elder daughter and her husband had died six years ago owing to illness. The younger daughter lives in Lakhimpur Kheri, and has been informed about the incident, the police said.

