UP: Woman jumps into well with 2 minor sons, youngest dies

The woman and her elder son have been admitted to a hospital, police said

PTI
PTI, Lalitpur, Uttar Pradesh,
  • Jan 11 2023, 01:28 ist
  • updated: Jan 11 2023, 01:28 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 35-year-old woman jumped into a well along with her two minor sons in Uttar Pradesh's Lalitpur, resulting in the death of one of them, police said on Tuesday.

A case of culpable homicide has been registered against the woman and she has been taken into custody, they said.

Preeti jumped into the well along with her two sons -- Ansh Pratap (9) and Abhay Pratap (5), resulting in the death of the younger son, Superintendent of Police Gopal Krishna Chowdhary said.

The woman and her elder son have been admitted to a hospital, police said.

Three days back, the woman had a dispute with a neighbour regarding the theft of utensils following which there was a dispute with family members as well, police said, adding that this might be the reason behind taking the extreme step.

The matter is being probed, the SP added.

Uttar Pradesh
India News
suicides

