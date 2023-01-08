UP woman kills infant son with spade to dispel sickness

A 35-year-old woman on Sunday killed her infant son with a spade as part of some superstitious ritual, police here said.
The incident took place in Dhanudih village of the district, they said.
Gosaiganj Police Station SHO Raghvendra Prasad Rawat said Manju at around 9 am on Sunday killed her four-month-old son hitting him with a spade.
He said that the woman had some sickness and she sacrificed her son to get rid of it.
Manju's husband works as a labourer in Kanpur, police said.
She has been detained and is being interrogated, they added.
