UP woman kills infant son with spade to dispel sickness

The police said that the woman had some sickness and she sacrificed her son to get rid of it

PTI
PTI, Sultanpur (UP),
  • Jan 08 2023, 19:58 ist
  • updated: Jan 08 2023, 19:59 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 35-year-old woman on Sunday killed her infant son with a spade as part of some superstitious ritual, police here said.

The incident took place in Dhanudih village of the district, they said.

Gosaiganj Police Station SHO Raghvendra Prasad Rawat said Manju at around 9 am on Sunday killed her four-month-old son hitting him with a spade.

Also Read | Youth dies of bullet injury in UP's Bulandshahr

He said that the woman had some sickness and she sacrificed her son to get rid of it.

Manju's husband works as a labourer in Kanpur, police said.

She has been detained and is being interrogated, they added.

