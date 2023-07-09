UP woman who lost dad to Covid lands dream European Bank job

After losing her father to the coronavirus in 2020, Sambhavi Vaish from Shahjahanpur, an only child, took it upon herself to ensure the well-being of her mother.

As her father was the family's sole breadwinner, his untimely demise pushed the family into penury and forced the 25-year-old woman to juggle between tutoring schoolchildren, attending college, and helping her mother with household chores.

The hard work finally paid off when Vaish landed her dream job at a European Bank in Delhi.

"I used to wake up early morning and give tuition to children before heading to college. I helped my mother with household chores and studied till midnight with the determination of doing something with my life," Vaish told PTI over the phone.

She said her father Sanjeev Kumar Vaish, an assistant of a lawyer in a local court, died on August 5, 2020. She and her mother contracted the virus shortly after.

"I kept on praying to God to not let anything happen to my mother... we were in isolation for months and there was no source of income," she said.

"During that time we struggled to make ends meet," she added.

The family of two had to take loans from friends and family members to survive which have now been paid back.

Read | The responsibility to ensure better inclusion of women

"I was pursuing a diploma at that time and despite the challenges, I continued my studies. I also started giving tuition to schoolchildren and helped them make school projects to meet the expenses of my studies," she said.

After arriving in Delhi, Vaish joined a company but continued studying in search of a better job.

"I have joined a European Bank in Delhi as a senior executive. It is my dream job and my mother and I are very happy," Vaish said.

Vaish credits Mamta Saxena, a friend of her mother Neelam Vaish, for standing by the family during the "tough phase".

"I remember she (Saxena) and her son stayed with us when my father passed away. They gave me the strength to stand up on my feet," she said.

Vaish's mother claimed the family did not receive the Rs 4 lakh compensation promised by the state government to the kin of those who died of Covid.

"I also applied for a widow pension but to date have not received it," she said.

She, however, expressed confidence that her daughter will ensure a better future for the family of two with her sheer determination and hard work.