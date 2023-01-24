Uproar again in Rajasthan Assembly over paper leaks

The Rajasthan Assembly was briefly adjourned on Tuesday over the recruitment exam paper leaks after the opposition targeted the state government.

Rajasthan Education Minister B D Kalla informed the state assembly that four personnel of the education department have been terminated in these cases. He said their properties worth Rs 1.12 crore have also been seized.

The Rajasthan assembly's Budget session began on Monday with the governor's address amid an Opposition protest over incidents of paper leaks, as Speaker C P Joshi suspended three agitating RLP MLAs for the day and ordered them to be marshalled out.

Giving a statement on paper leak cases, the minister said the state government is working with sincerity to ensure that recruitments are held in a fair manner for which the government has passed a bill.

He said the forest guard, police constable, and senior teachers recruitment examinations were cancelled by the state government after the question papers were leaked.

Kalla said two committees were formed to give the state government suggestions on the issue of reforms.

As many as 182 recruitment examinations took place in the last four years in which recruitments through 145 examinations have been given, results of 21 have been declared, interviews are pending in seven and results in nine are awaited, he said.

The minister also highlighted that the paper leak incidents have taken place in other states also, including Uttar Pradesh and Haryana and during the rule of the previous BJP government in Rajasthan from 2013 to 2018.

He said that both ruling and opposition members should act together against the incidents of paper leaks.

After the statement, opposition members spoke on the issue and demanded CBI inquiry in the matter.

BJP MLA Madan Dilawar claimed that if a CBI investigation is done, the chief minister, education minister and a dozen IAS officers would go to Jail.

He alleged that the papers are being leaked in order to earn crores of rupees and sending them to Rahul Gandhi.

Leader of opposition Gulab Chand Kataria also targeted the state government over the issue and expressed dissatisfaction with the minister's statement. He announced to boycott the house.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Dhariwal said the BJP MLAs were running away because they cannot listen to what the state government has done against paper leak cases.

The BJP MLAs then created uproar in the House following which the Speaker closed the debate and adjourned the house for 10 minutes.