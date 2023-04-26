UPSRTC site hacked, may take up to 10 days to restore

UPSRTC ticketing website hacked, may take up to 10 days to restore it

The website was hacked by foreign hackers around 2 am due to which the ticketing system was affected

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 26 2023, 18:36 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2023, 18:36 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Cyber thugs hacked the ticket booking website of Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) early Wednesday and it will take up to 10 days to completely restore it, the government said.

The website was hacked by foreign hackers around 2 am due to which the ticketing system was affected and efforts are underway to restore it, the government said in a statement.

M/s Orion Pro, the company managing the website, has deployed a team of experts to recover data from the website and has sought a week's time to set up a new server to restore the online ticketing services, it said.

The company has also filed a case in this matter at its headquarters in Navi Mumbai.

The online ticketing system will be restored in all 20 areas and 115 depots of UPSRTC in a phased manner over the next 7-10 days, the statement said.

"The transport corporation's buses are being operated through manual ticketing, so that the operation of the buses is not affected. Regional officers have been asked to monitor bus stands and depots for 24 hours," it said.

The government has decided to do a third party security audit for all the applications and web portals managed by the company, it said.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
hack
hacking
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Milky Way's fate? Astronomers tell what ignites quasars

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Pope allows women to vote at upcoming bishops' meeting

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Centre directs Bournvita to take down misleading ads

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

Pony.ai gets nod for driverless robotaxis in Guangzhou

China to build satellite system for space exploration

China to build satellite system for space exploration

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Daniel Radcliffe, Erin Darke welcome first child

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

Tripura's first Padma Shri awardee passes away

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

From Avengers to Harry Potter, choices we make matter

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

Ken Potts, oldest survivor of USS Arizona sinking, dies

 