UP+Yogi ≠ 'UPYogi' but 'un-UPYogi': Akhilesh's retort to PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday said that UP+Yogi equals 'UPYogi' (useful) in a rally. However, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was not impressed with Modi's math about UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Yadav retorted to the PM's remarks with his own 'algebraic pun', saying UP+Yogi ≠ 'UPYogi' but 'un-UPYogi' (useless).

"The daughter of Hathras, the farmer of Lakhimpur, the businessman of Gorakhpur, the insecure women, the unemployed youth, the oppressed Dalit-backwards are all saying… the present government is not useful for UP, it is useless", the SP chief tweeted.

हाथरस की बेटी, लखीमपुर का किसान, गोरखपुर का व्यापारी, असुरक्षित महिला, बेरोज़गार युवा, पीड़ित दलित-पिछड़े सब कह रहे हैं… यूपी के लिए वर्तमान सरकार उपयोगी नहीं, अनुपयोगी है। यूपीवाले कह रहे हैं अगर कोई ‘उप-योगी’ है; तो ‘मुख्य-योगी’ कौन है। यूपी कहे आज का

नहीं चाहिए भाजपा pic.twitter.com/gHyiJuOwqc — Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) December 18, 2021

