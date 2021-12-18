UP+Yogi ≠ 'UPYogi' but 'un-UPYogi': Akhilesh to Modi

UP+Yogi ≠ 'UPYogi' but 'un-UPYogi': Akhilesh's retort to PM Modi

Yadav retorted to the PM's remarks with his own 'algebric pun'

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Dec 18 2021, 16:38 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2021, 16:40 ist
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. Credit: PTI Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a rally in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday said that UP+Yogi equals 'UPYogi' (useful) in a rally. However, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav was not impressed with Modi's math about UP CM Yogi Adityanath.

Yadav retorted to the PM's remarks with his own 'algebraic pun', saying UP+Yogi ≠ 'UPYogi' but 'un-UPYogi' (useless).

Also Read | At Shahjahanpur, PM Modi invokes Baba Vishwanath, Ram Temple; says 'UP+Yogi = UPYogi'

"The daughter of Hathras, the farmer of Lakhimpur, the businessman of Gorakhpur, the insecure women, the unemployed youth, the oppressed Dalit-backwards are all saying… the present government is not useful for UP, it is useless", the SP chief tweeted.

Narendra Modi
Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh
Uttar Pradesh Polls
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022
Uttar Pradesh Polls 2022
Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections
UP Polls
UP Elections

