Use of mobile phones, videography, photography banned inside Kedarnath Temple

Devotees have been banned from taking photographs and making videos inside the premises of the Kedarnath Temple here.
The move comes after a recent video of a woman blogger proposing to her boyfriend in front of the temple went viral.
Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee has put up boards at various places in the temple premises which read, 'Do not enter the temple premises with mobile phones; any kind of photography and videography is completely prohibited inside the temple; and you are under the surveillance of CCTV cameras'.
Also Read | High-level committee to probe alleged scam in gold plating at Kedarnath temple
The temple has also asked the people to wear "decent clothes" and desist from setting up tents or camps in the temple precincts.
The boards, written in Hindi and English, also state that legal action will be taken against those not following the orders.
Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee president Ajendra Ajay said a religious space follows a set of belief system and the devotees should respect the same.
He said although no complaints have come from the Badrinath Dham yet, such boards will also be installed there.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
I've never faced a player like Alcaraz, says Djokovic
Northern towns pay the price of unplanned urbanisation
Take steps to make drinking water safe
Carbon sequestration and challenge of degraded soils
Alcaraz ends Djokovic's reign to win Wimbledon title
Ladakh: Thai monks' 'padyatra' for world peace ends
Asian Athletics Meet: India finish 3rd with 27 medals
Spanish island wildfire out of control, 4K evacuated
Tripura: School boat service to ferry students for free
All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift