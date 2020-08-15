Uttar Prades MLA Vijay Mishra arrested by Bhadoi police for role in criminal case

A Bhadohi police team form Uttar Pradesh on Saturday arrested Gyanpur MLA Vijay Mishra, detained by Madhya Pradesh police in Agar Malwa on its request for the lawmaker alleged involvement in a case of criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement, said an official.

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Ram Badan Singh said after arresting the MLA, his district police team, led by Dy SP Kalu Singh, produced him in a court at Agar Malwa and is bringing him here on transit remand.

Vijay Mishra, his wife Ramlali Mishra, a UP MLC, and son Vishnu Mishra were booked on a complaint by his relative under sections 323 (voluntary causing hurt), 347 (wrongful confinement), 387 (putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 449 (house-trespass) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code on August 4.

The MLA, belonging to Nishad Party, currently has 73 cases registered against him and has been booked under the Goonda Act and the stringent National Security Act in the past.

He would be produced before a court here on Sunday, the SP added.

Mishra was detained by MP police team on Friday on a request by Bhadohi police. He was on his way to Kota (in Rajasthan) via Ujjain when he was detained in Agar Malwa.