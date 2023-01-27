Uttar Pradesh: 2 youths attacked by tiger

Uttar Pradesh: 2 youths attacked by tiger

PTI
PTI, Ballia (UP),
  • Jan 27 2023, 15:29 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 15:29 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

Two youths were injured in a tiger attack in Hajauli village under the Gadwar police station area of the district, police said on Friday.

The teams of police and forest department are trying to catch the big cat.

Gadwar police station in-charge Raj Kumar Singh said two youths were injured in the tiger attack on Thursday evening. They were going fishing when the animal pounced on them.

On receiving information, the police and forest department teams reached the spot and are trying to catch the tiger, he said.

India News
Uttar Pradesh
Tiger attack
tiger attacks

