Uttar Pradesh: 20 children, few women held hostage by man; Rescue operations underway

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jan 30 2020, 21:35pm ist
  • updated: Jan 30 2020, 21:44pm ist
Photo: ANI

Twenty children are being held hostage at a house in a village here by a man, police said on Thursday.

A few women were also among the hostages held, ANI reported.

Commandos have been rushed to the spot, Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh said.

"Twenty children are being held hostage at Kathariya village," Additional Director General of Police P V Rama Shastri said.

The DGP said that "we are ensuring their safe rescue. If needed NSG will also be called for the operation."     

The man, who local people said, was a murder accused also fired from inside.

 

 

An ANI report stated that the person had invited the children to his house, on his daughter's birthday. The operation to rescue them is underway. Senior police officers are present at the spot. 

 

(With inputs from PTI)

More details awaited...

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Uttar Pradesh
Kidnap
National Security Guard
