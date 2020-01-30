Uttar Pradesh: 20 children, few women held hostage by man; Rescue operations underway

Twenty children are being held hostage at a house in a village here by a man, police said on Thursday.

A few women were also among the hostages held, ANI reported.

Commandos have been rushed to the spot, Director General of Police (DGP) O P Singh said.

"Twenty children are being held hostage at Kathariya village," Additional Director General of Police P V Rama Shastri said.

The DGP said that "we are ensuring their safe rescue. If needed NSG will also be called for the operation."

The man, who local people said, was a murder accused also fired from inside.

#UPDATE: The person who is holding more than 15 children & a few women hostage at a house, opened fire at and threw a hand grenade at police. 3 police personnel & a villager injured. The person had invited the children to his house, on his daughter's birthday. Police operation on https://t.co/UijF0FRDrF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) January 30, 2020

An ANI report stated that the person had invited the children to his house, on his daughter's birthday. The operation to rescue them is underway. Senior police officers are present at the spot.

(With inputs from PTI)

