UP: 3 held for communal posts on 'bhoomi pujan' day

Uttar Pradesh: 3 held for communal posts on social media on Ram Mandir 'bhoomi pujan' day

PTI
PTI, Bahraich,
  • Aug 07 2020, 13:26 ist
  • updated: Aug 07 2020, 13:26 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Three persons, including a doctor, linked to Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) have been arrested for their social media posts on the day of Ram temple 'Bhoomi Pujan' which was allegedly against communal amity, police said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police Kunwar Gyananjay said they received information on Wednesday about some people sitting in the clinic of Dr Aleem forwarding messages on WhatsApp and tweeting comments which were against communal amity and national integrity.

When police reached there, Dr Aleem, Kamruddin and Sahibe Alam were found involved in the act, he said.

All three have been arrested. Among them Sahibe Alam was the former office-bearer of PFI and working as media in charge of SDPI, the police officer said.

Both Dr Aleem and Kamruddin were members of SDPI WhatsApp group, he said, adding a detailed probe about their links to SDPI and PFI was underway. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Social media
Popular Front of India
Ram Temple
Ayodhya temple
Uttar Pradesh
Social Democratic Party of India
Communal
Arrested

What's Brewing

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

The unique US failure to control the novel coronavirus

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

Time to throw light on Bengaluru's power heritage

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

World's 3 hottest Julys happened in the last five years

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

What we know so far about Covid-19 and children

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

The Lead: Assam engulfed by flood and Covid-19

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

Way to measure magnetic field of solar corona found

 