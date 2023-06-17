34 people admitted to UP hospital die due to heat

Uttar Pradesh: 34 people admitted to district hospital die due to severe heat

Most of the patients were aged above 60.

PTI
PTI, Ballia (UP),
  • Jun 17 2023, 05:06 ist
  • updated: Jun 17 2023, 05:08 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Thirty-four people admitted at a district hospital have died due to severe heat in the last 24 hours, health officials said on Friday.

Most of the patients were aged above 60.

Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr Jayant Kumar said the district is reeling under severe heat and people are getting admitted to the hospital for treatment.

He told that there have been 34 deaths in two days, of which 23 deaths were reported on June 15 and 11 on June 16.

The CMO said those admitted were suffering from various illnesses, adding that elderly people are not able to tolerate the sweltering heat.

Chief Medical Superintendent (CMS) of the District Hospital Diwakar Singh told reporters that fans, coolers and air conditioners have been arranged in the hospital to prevent the risk of heat stroke for patients and staff.

The number of doctors and paramedical staff has also been increased, he added.

Singh has advised people to follow precautions to prevent heat stroke.

Ballia along with the entire central and eastern Uttar Pradesh is reeling under sultry weather.

As per Indian Meteorological Data (IMD), the maximum temperature in Ballia was recorded at 42.2 degrees Celsius on Friday, which is 4.7 degrees above normal.

The mercury has stayed above 41 degrees Celsius-mark since last week as the data.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Uttar Pradesh
India News
heatwave

Related videos

What's Brewing

Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?

Modi-Biden: A warm embrace, but how long will it last?

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

Now, drones to help B'luru cops manage traffic

When you show a spine

When you show a spine

Is our furniture going pudgy?

Is our furniture going pudgy?

Challenges of a greying population

Challenges of a greying population

A theory of justice

A theory of justice

No use denying Dorsey’s revelations

No use denying Dorsey’s revelations

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Fans thrash audience member for criticising 'Adipurush'

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Man takes son to hospital's 3rd floor on e-scooter

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

Salman's 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan' to stream on ZEE5

 